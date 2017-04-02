|
Id rather take Rule back than Judus - Rule was just a marketing man promoted beyond his ability - Judus is just that, a judus and should never be allowed near the club again
Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:03 am
spegs
Free-scoring winger
Sebasteeno wrote:
Id rather take Rule back than Judus - Rule was just a marketing man promoted beyond his ability - Judus is just that, a judus and should never be allowed near the club again
Well balanced viewpoint as ever
[b]Agar out[/b]
Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:06 am
spegs wrote:
Well balanced viewpoint as ever
Wasn't he with the Hetheringtons daughter?
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:11 am
Sebasteeno wrote:
Id rather take Rule back than Judus - Rule was just a marketing man promoted beyond his ability - Judus is just that, a judus and should never be allowed near the club again
So, you'd rather have someone who was promoted to incompetence over someone with talent? You call a former player Judas yet you are the one who openly turns his back on the team if they are in a run of poor form.
Backs up my opinion that I'd rather have Cooke over Rule.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:03 am
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
So, you'd rather have someone who was promoted to incompetence over someone with talent? You call a former player Judas yet you are the one who openly turns his back on the team if they are in a run of poor form.
Backs up my opinion that I'd rather have Cooke over Rule.
Were not all loaded accountant types like yourself so yeah when the rugby was dire, the team a joke and the club generally taking the p155 out of the fans then yeah i did decide to hardly attend as its was costing over £1-150 to take me mrs and the kids with food and drinks to basically watch dross. I was still a fan just couldnt support what was going on similar to how city fans are boycotting games because of the Allams
Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:21 pm
Sebasteeno wrote:
I am a fair weather fan but still moan like a baby at the first sign of anything going remotely wrong. Amazingly I manage to find ticket money when the going is good
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:47 pm
Sebasteeno wrote:
Were not all loaded accountant types like yourself so yeah when the rugby was dire, the team a joke and the club generally taking the p155 out of the fans then yeah i did decide to hardly attend as its was costing over £1-150 to take me mrs and the kids with food and drinks to basically watch dross. I was still a fan just couldnt support what was going on similar to how city fans are boycotting games because of the Allams
Well in Rule's day it was £20 or so to get in on the gate so £40 for you and your good lady. How many children do you have for the bill to reach £150? Don't really get why you'd include the cost of food, surely you have to eat regardless of whether you go to a game?
Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:36 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Well in Rule's day it was £20 or so to get in on the gate so £40 for you and your good lady. How many children do you have for the bill to reach £150? Don't really get why you'd include the cost of food, surely you have to eat regardless of whether you go to a game?
There will be no response to this as its about as bang on the money (no pun intended) as you can get.
Its the second time someone (earlier in the thread) has referenced the profession I ( as well as a few others on here) am in. I don't see the relevance of it. I am aware of many from all walks of working life who are ardent supporters of the club. I don't expect every follower of the club to attend every game as circumstances are different for all, but I find it difficult to take seriously criticism of the team, coach or the club from someone who actively says that they wont attend unless we are winning (and even then its touch and go).
Back on topic,
With Kelly out of the frame for the Salford game, I'd consider Cooke for a comback at 6 at the moment clearly this is a urine extraction
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:07 pm
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
There will be no response to this as its about as bang on the money (no pun intended) as you can get.
Its the second time someone (earlier in the thread) has referenced the profession I ( as well as a few others on here) am in. I don't see the relevance of it. I am aware of many from all walks of working life who are ardent supporters of the club. I don't expect every follower of the club to attend every game as circumstances are different for all, but I find it difficult to take seriously criticism of the team, coach or the club from someone who actively says that they wont attend unless we are winning (and even then its touch and go).
Back on topic,
With Kelly out of the frame for the Salford game, I'd consider Cooke for a comback at 6 at the moment clearly this is a urine extraction
I don't think anyone cares about what anyone on here does for a living unless people start claiming that following the club isn't a costly exercise which some simply can't afford
