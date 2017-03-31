WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OT James Rule

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:22 pm
spegs
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2005 5:38 pm
Posts: 1389
Sebasteeno wrote:
Loads of poop about increasing merchandise and sponsorship being great etc etc - OK, 'Most' rather than 'everybody' loved him and thought the sun shone out of his harris


No they never. Then again, why let facts get in the way of "posting for effect".
[b]Agar out[/b]

Re: OT James Rule

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:31 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9716
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
So if you absolutely had to take one back now - Cooke or Rule?
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: OT James Rule

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:55 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24420
Location: West Yorkshire
Mild Rover wrote:
So if you absolutely had to take one back now - Cooke or Rule?

Would have to be Cooke surely? I thought Rule was a good marketeer - didn't he oversee that big P&O sponsorship deal (and we had some very good shirts in that era IIRC), plus I think we got Grade A franchises under his regime, so he wasn't completely incompetent or the devil incarnate at that point. Obviously was beholden to Kath and the devotion to Agar was staggering. I remember writing him an email once to complain about retaining Agar and saying in a salary cap era investing in the right coach was a key differentiator and he basically completely disagreed. Reardongate beggared belief, and I posted on here then I was ashamed. And then the drugs cover up did for him, so bye then.

Cooke's an interesting one. I wouldn't be surprised to see him back one day but he does strike me as someone likely to speak about himself in the third person.
Image

Re: OT James Rule

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:28 am
PCollinson1990
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 136
Mild Rover wrote:
So if you absolutely had to take one back now - Cooke or Rule?

Neither, one was never much use and the other has no loyalty. I'd rather the club folded than have either back.

Re: OT James Rule

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:21 am
A unknown superstar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9070
Location: King George Dock
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Neither, one was never much use and the other has no loyalty. I'd rather the club folded than have either back.

What a stupid statement to make.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".

Re: OT James Rule

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:24 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6866
Location: Here there and everywhere
Mild Rover wrote:
So if you absolutely had to take one back now - Cooke or Rule?


I would take Cooke back in a coaching capacity.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: OT James Rule

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:37 am
PCollinson1990
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 136
A unknown superstar wrote:
What a stupid statement to make.

It's an OPINION, people have them, just self righteous folk like you don't value anything but their own.

Re: OT James Rule

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 12:18 pm
Hessle Roader
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3943
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Neither, one was never much use and the other has no loyalty. I'd rather the club folded than have either back.



Seriously?? You would rather see the club go under than see someone come back. I've got to doubt your support for the club if that's your opinion.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Re: OT James Rule

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:33 pm
A unknown superstar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9070
Location: King George Dock
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's an OPINION, people have them, just self righteous folk like you don't value anything but their own.

Not when it's as moronic as yours.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".

Re: OT James Rule

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:22 am
PCollinson1990
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 136
Hessle Roader wrote:
Seriously?? You would rather see the club go under than see someone come back. I've got to doubt your support for the club if that's your opinion.

None of the three are likely, which was the point I was (in hindsight, poorly) making
