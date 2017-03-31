|
spegs
Free-scoring winger
Sebasteeno wrote:
Loads of poop about increasing merchandise and sponsorship being great etc etc - OK, 'Most' rather than 'everybody' loved him and thought the sun shone out of his harris
No they never. Then again, why let facts get in the way of "posting for effect".
[b]Agar out[/b]
Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:31 pm
So if you absolutely had to take one back now - Cooke or Rule?
Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:55 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
So if you absolutely had to take one back now - Cooke or Rule?
Would have to be Cooke surely? I thought Rule was a good marketeer - didn't he oversee that big P&O sponsorship deal (and we had some very good shirts in that era IIRC), plus I think we got Grade A franchises under his regime, so he wasn't completely incompetent or the devil incarnate at that point. Obviously was beholden to Kath and the devotion to Agar was staggering. I remember writing him an email once to complain about retaining Agar and saying in a salary cap era investing in the right coach was a key differentiator and he basically completely disagreed. Reardongate beggared belief, and I posted on here then I was ashamed. And then the drugs cover up did for him, so bye then.
Cooke's an interesting one. I wouldn't be surprised to see him back one day but he does strike me as someone likely to speak about himself in the third person.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:28 am
|
Mild Rover wrote:
So if you absolutely had to take one back now - Cooke or Rule?
Neither, one was never much use and the other has no loyalty. I'd rather the club folded than have either back.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:21 am
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Neither, one was never much use and the other has no loyalty. I'd rather the club folded than have either back.
What a stupid statement to make.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:24 am
Mild Rover wrote:
So if you absolutely had to take one back now - Cooke or Rule?
I would take Cooke back in a coaching capacity.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:37 am
A unknown superstar wrote:
What a stupid statement to make.
It's an OPINION, people have them, just self righteous folk like you don't value anything but their own.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 12:18 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Neither, one was never much use and the other has no loyalty. I'd rather the club folded than have either back.
Seriously?? You would rather see the club go under than see someone come back. I've got to doubt your support for the club if that's your opinion.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:33 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's an OPINION, people have them, just self righteous folk like you don't value anything but their own.
Not when it's as moronic as yours.
