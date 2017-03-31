Mild Rover wrote: So if you absolutely had to take one back now - Cooke or Rule?

Would have to be Cooke surely? I thought Rule was a good marketeer - didn't he oversee that big P&O sponsorship deal (and we had some very good shirts in that era IIRC), plus I think we got Grade A franchises under his regime, so he wasn't completely incompetent or the devil incarnate at that point. Obviously was beholden to Kath and the devotion to Agar was staggering. I remember writing him an email once to complain about retaining Agar and saying in a salary cap era investing in the right coach was a key differentiator and he basically completely disagreed. Reardongate beggared belief, and I posted on here then I was ashamed. And then the drugs cover up did for him, so bye then.Cooke's an interesting one. I wouldn't be surprised to see him back one day but he does strike me as someone likely to speak about himself in the third person.