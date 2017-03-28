|
I've seen a post on twitter from a Widnes fan claiming Rule helped turn Hull around financially, is this right, didn't Pearson have to pay off debts from previous owners including a large tax bill to do with overseas images rights or something like that?
Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:35 pm
didnt kath and co keep willie manus' off shore pension quiet?
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:08 pm
Think AP stepped in just at the right time to save us from financial meltdown.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:52 am
Dave K. wrote:
It would be exaggerating the truth a little to say the least.
Rule was in charge of Marketing during a period of time that Hull FC's commercial and retail income did increase fairly significantly. Marketing are essentially where his skills are.
IIRC Pearson took over Hull in July 2011, Rule left in the October of that year after his involvement in trying to cover up a drug issue. I cannot imagine there were a great deal of love between to the two when Pearson realised he had taken on a company with hidden debts and a CEO who was due to be banned from Sport for a period of time due to a drugs charge.
In short, no Rule had nothing to do with turning around Hulld financial plight.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:13 am
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
I sure that Pearson had to pay over a million pounds to the tax people as we hadn't been paying some sort of tax to do with overseas image rights, think he agreed to pay it over so many years, I can't remember what it was called something like EFT payments and can't find an article about it.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:46 am
Saw his begging article to the Widnes fans the other day and reminded me of the ones he used to give us every 6 months 'be patient, next year will be better'
Widnes are suffering an awful injury list, but even at full strength they have the worst squad in SL, clear that little money is being invested.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:05 am
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member
Jimbob, the first off field personnel to be banned for a drug offence.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:35 pm
Rule was CEO in name only, puppet to the puppet masters whom he took orders from for everything and took the fall over the drugs scandal.
brought us forward in many ways financially from where we were.
easy to forget that the payments were not forthcoming due to the hetherington's not him, to beleive otherwise is being ignorant of how things work.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:29 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
To be fair, even the CEO will answer to someone. Currently Clarke at Hull will have his orders from Pearson.
Rule did himself no favours with some of our sponsors if stories are to be believed.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:02 pm
Irregular Hoops wrote:
financial meltdown.
'Going pop' was the popular phrasing at the time, iirc. Back when your accounts being published was like a derby win on here.
