Dave K. wrote: I've seen a post on twitter from a Widnes fan claiming Rule helped turn Hull around financially, is this right, didn't Pearson have to pay off debts from previous owners including a large tax bill to do with overseas images rights or something like that?

It would be exaggerating the truth a little to say the least.Rule was in charge of Marketing during a period of time that Hull FC's commercial and retail income did increase fairly significantly. Marketing are essentially where his skills are.IIRC Pearson took over Hull in July 2011, Rule left in the October of that year after his involvement in trying to cover up a drug issue. I cannot imagine there were a great deal of love between to the two when Pearson realised he had taken on a company with hidden debts and a CEO who was due to be banned from Sport for a period of time due to a drugs charge.In short, no Rule had nothing to do with turning around Hulld financial plight.