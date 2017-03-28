Well done to the Youth Development staff again
https://wakefieldtrinity.com/hooley-joins-trinity/
Hooley had options to sign for a number of clubs but was impressed by the set up and coaching in Wakefield Trinity's Academy. Ultimately he backed himself to be good enough to make the most of the opportunities that he knew would come at Trinity.
He has the potential to be a real star.
https://wakefieldtrinity.com/hooley-joins-trinity/
Hooley had options to sign for a number of clubs but was impressed by the set up and coaching in Wakefield Trinity's Academy. Ultimately he backed himself to be good enough to make the most of the opportunities that he knew would come at Trinity.
He has the potential to be a real star.