Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:23 pm
GeoffRoebuck
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2214
Just had a look at the Dons home attendances for season 1989-90 in the second division this was before the summer rugby era & played at a run down stadium the Dons finished the season halfway up the table.
Dewsbury 2305
Runcorn 2149
Whitehaven 2239
York 2953
Workington 2248
Oldham 3843
Trafford 1933
Hunslet 1208
Fulham 2211
Keighley1968
Bramley1806
Swinton 1937
Halifax 2309

Will the total attendances for this seasons home games against Hunslet,York,Keighley get anywhere near to the 6129 spectators who attended those three games 16 to 17 years ago?

Re: Where Are The Missing Fans

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:49 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6230
No they will not .
Fans have stopped attending !
There are you satisfied , what is the point in the thread ?

Stick to the stories Geoff .

Re: Where Are The Missing Fans

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:01 pm
GeoffRoebuck
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2214
weighman wrote:
No they will not .
Fans have stopped attending !
There are you satisfied , what is the point in the thread ?

Stick to the stories Geoff .


Don't you like the true facts Paul any good business who were losing sales would be looking in to the reasons why & what steps they have to take to improve things this applies to most of the none Super League clubs not just the Dons
Last edited by GeoffRoebuck on Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:05 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Where Are The Missing Fans

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:03 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6230
What is the point Geoff , you have quoted your stats before .
The crowds in 1951 were bigger so what .

Re: Where Are The Missing Fans

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:06 pm
Jemmo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16517
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Same place they are every other time you've posted this.

People have far more things to do now with their money and football is draining the sport watching public. Those who would have been lower league RL fans in another time are now in the pub, watching sport on TV, or watching SL clubs

Re: Where Are The Missing Fans

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:08 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16577
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
GeoffRoebuck wrote:
Just had a look at the Dons home attendances for season 1989-90 in the second division this was before the summer rugby era & played at a run down stadium the Dons finished the season halfway up the table.
Dewsbury 2305
Runcorn 2149
Whitehaven 2239
York 2953
Workington 2248
Oldham 3843
Trafford 1933
Hunslet 1208
Fulham 2211
Keighley1968
Bramley1806
Swinton 1937
Halifax 2309

Will the total attendances for this seasons home games against Hunslet,York,Keighley get anywhere near to the 6129 spectators who attended those three games 16 to 17 years ago?


My maths says you can add another ten years.
Once a pendant ...... :)
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Where Are The Missing Fans

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:09 pm
Jemmo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16517
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Eee maths were better in my day

Users browsing this forum: GeoffRoebuck, huby, Jemmo, Moonshine, weighman and 54 guests

c}