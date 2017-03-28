Just had a look at the Dons home attendances for season 1989-90 in the second division this was before the summer rugby era & played at a run down stadium the Dons finished the season halfway up the table.
Dewsbury 2305
Runcorn 2149
Whitehaven 2239
York 2953
Workington 2248
Oldham 3843
Trafford 1933
Hunslet 1208
Fulham 2211
Keighley1968
Bramley1806
Swinton 1937
Halifax 2309
Will the total attendances for this seasons home games against Hunslet,York,Keighley get anywhere near to the 6129 spectators who attended those three games 16 to 17 years ago?
