Just had a look at the Dons home attendances for season 1989-90 in the second division this was before the summer rugby era & played at a run down stadium the Dons finished the season halfway up the table.

Dewsbury 2305

Runcorn 2149

Whitehaven 2239

York 2953

Workington 2248

Oldham 3843

Trafford 1933

Hunslet 1208

Fulham 2211

Keighley1968

Bramley1806

Swinton 1937

Halifax 2309



Will the total attendances for this seasons home games against Hunslet,York,Keighley get anywhere near to the 6129 spectators who attended those three games 16 to 17 years ago?