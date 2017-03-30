WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam T out for another 2 months

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Sam T out for another 2 months

 
Post a reply

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:35 pm
Pieman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2399
Location: Atherton
to be fair tho MM has had 1 injury

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:50 pm
KingRoss11 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 138
Location: Out and about in Wigan
Geoff wrote:
Mickey Mac doesn't get anywhere near as much stick, and though admittedly not on as big a wage as Sam, is still one of our highest paid players, and been out over a year now.


Because Macca has had one long injury on a rugby field which was a really bad one, Sam was injured out on the booze, big difference

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:52 pm
Pieman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2399
Location: Atherton
after the first injury

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 2:01 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3078
He's certainly been a very costly marquee acquisition for your club since his return.Personally, I don't see any beneficial gain to your structure on his return to the playing field,given what you have in place now.

Possibly time to make space on the cap? Or you'll just end up shoe-horning him in.Which isn't good for anyone.
Image

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 4:31 am
Trainman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 484
KingRoss11 wrote:
Because Macca has had one long injury on a rugby field which was a really bad one, Sam was injured out on the booze, big difference


Just out of interest why can't Sam go out on the booze? It's something the majority of young lads in their 20's do, I know I did.

I don't see why, just because he is injured he would sit indoors every evening watching eastenders and not have a life, he is a person and has a life after all and entitled (just like all of us who post on here) to do as he pleases in his spare time.

I'm aware of the rumours as to how he hurt his foot and as frustrated as everyone else that Sam isn't on the pitch. I also accept that sometimes accidents happen.

I'd also be willing to wager MM has been out a few times in the last 12 months too.

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 6:23 am
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2599
Location: wigan...where else!!
Trainman wrote:
Just out of interest why can't Sam go out on the booze? It's something the majority of young lads in their 20's do, I know I did.

I don't see why, just because he is injured he would sit indoors every evening watching eastenders and not have a life, he is a person and has a life after all and entitled (just like all of us who post on here) to do as he pleases in his spare time.

I'm aware of the rumours as to how he hurt his foot and as frustrated as everyone else that Sam isn't on the pitch. I also accept that sometimes accidents happen.

I'd also be willing to wager MM has been out a few times in the last 12 months too.

The difference is is that we aren't in the spotlight or public eye all the time whereas Sam is, he chose to be a professional sportsman and as such has to live with media attention whether he likes it or not.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 8:09 am
exiled Warrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1177
Location: exiled in Manchester
Trainman wrote:
Just out of interest why can't Sam go out on the booze? It's something the majority of young lads in their 20's do, I know I did.

I don't see why, just because he is injured he would sit indoors every evening watching eastenders and not have a life, he is a person and has a life after all and entitled (just like all of us who post on here) to do as he pleases in his spare time.

I'm aware of the rumours as to how he hurt his foot and as frustrated as everyone else that Sam isn't on the pitch. I also accept that sometimes accidents happen.

I'd also be willing to wager MM has been out a few times in the last 12 months too.



I doubt anyone has a major issue with players going out and having a drink (within reason) , sadly some players cannot seem to do that without getting themselves into trouble or misbehaving in some way. There have been many instances at most clubs over the years of players having issues out on the town. Whereas there are probably many other players who do go out and have a drink or two and manage to never get themselves into trouble but these you do not hear about.

Sadly there are many individuals out there who will gleefully seize on any perceived misbehaviour and report it in lots of details to anyone who cares to listen, as a professional sports person, any rugby player should have a duty of care not only to themselves in keeping them physically in top shape (and alcohol is a detriment to that) but to represent the club as well.

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 8:57 am
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1793
This "we should cut our losses" attitude gets me. How on earth do people expect that to happen? If Sam doesn't want to retire, which at his age I very much doubt he would, then he is under contract and unless we sell him we have to pay up and wait.

How many clubs would take a punt on an injured player and match his salary?

If this doesn't work out then I'm afraid no-one is to blame. The club did the right thing bringing him back. Imagine the meltdown if he'd gone to Sale.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: freddyfox73, goobervision, Grimmy, Jukesays, markyp3172, poppys mum, wigan2win, Xykojen and 194 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,547,1931,95375,9014,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 6th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Thu 6th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 09:00
NRL-R6
NEWCASTLE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES < 
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
HULL FC
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
LEIGH
v
CATALANS  
  Sat 8th Apr : 06:00
NRL-R6
MANLY
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 08:30
NRL-R6
GOLD COAST
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 10:30
NRL-R6
NQL COWBOYS
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 18:00
CH-R9
TOULOUSE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sat 8th Apr : 18:30
CH1-R4
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 9th Apr : 05:00
NRL-R6
NZ WARRIORS
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  