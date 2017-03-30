Trainman wrote: Just out of interest why can't Sam go out on the booze? It's something the majority of young lads in their 20's do, I know I did.



I don't see why, just because he is injured he would sit indoors every evening watching eastenders and not have a life, he is a person and has a life after all and entitled (just like all of us who post on here) to do as he pleases in his spare time.



I'm aware of the rumours as to how he hurt his foot and as frustrated as everyone else that Sam isn't on the pitch. I also accept that sometimes accidents happen.



I'd also be willing to wager MM has been out a few times in the last 12 months too.

I doubt anyone has a major issue with players going out and having a drink (within reason) , sadly some players cannot seem to do that without getting themselves into trouble or misbehaving in some way. There have been many instances at most clubs over the years of players having issues out on the town. Whereas there are probably many other players who do go out and have a drink or two and manage to never get themselves into trouble but these you do not hear about.Sadly there are many individuals out there who will gleefully seize on any perceived misbehaviour and report it in lots of details to anyone who cares to listen, as a professional sports person, any rugby player should have a duty of care not only to themselves in keeping them physically in top shape (and alcohol is a detriment to that) but to represent the club as well.