tugglesf78 wrote:
Some absolute rubbish being posted on this thread.
I think a lot of people will end up with egg on their faces over this. Hope Sam isn't reading this thread, I can only imagine how frustrating it must be sat injured with fans questioning your commitment.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:55 am
I think it's mostly borne out of frustration than anything else, I think we were all hoping to get the Sam of 2012 back. He's a different player now but still an excellent one (he was never 'just' a speed demon) and he'll be a great asset when he's fit.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:17 am
I think the major issue is obviously the high wage he commands and having a further 2 years left on his contract after this one. Will Wigan be happy to continue to have such an investment that must be currently seen as a risk?
Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:17 am
mailman wrote:
I think the major issue is obviously the high wage he commands and having a further 2 years left on his contract after this one. Will Wigan be happy to continue to have such an investment that must be currently seen as a risk?
Wigan made the decision to bring Sam back, we are yet to see him 100% fit which will be a frustration but I have no doubts that we will be a better side with Sam in it. I would be treating him with kid gloves, making sure he doesnt come back too soon and if that happens I can see him finishing the year strong and we will be looking at retaining him rather than releasing him
Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:09 pm
Grimmy wrote:
:BOW: I think a lot of people will end up with egg on their faces over this. Hope Sam isn't reading this thread, I can only imagine how frustrating it must be sat injured with fans questioning your commitment.
Fair to say that the swear word auto correct function edited my post also..
Some right old tripe on display on a forum which has had a long affinity to utter knee jerk crapola.
Sams commitment.....
Honestly
Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:48 pm
I had a post deleted because i stated a FACT, a FACT which i saw with my own eyes but others are allowed to post stuff saying he is committed etc based on........... nothing. I know differently and am also done with the double standards of this board. MODS please delete my account. The anti-don't speak ill of Wigan brigade jump down your throat. I don't post rumour. Anything i have ever said regarding players is the truth. Sam, Mossop, Crosby etc etc. If they don't want it on messageboards then they shouldn't be d!!ck heads when they aren't on the pitch!
Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:54 pm
tugglesf78 wrote:
Fair to say that the swear word auto correct function edited my post also..
Some right old tripe on display on a forum which has had a long affinity to utter knee jerk crapola.
Sams commitment.....
Honestly
Correct.
The one thing you could never question about Sam Tomkins is his commitment to the cause. He's probably the most competative player I've ever seen and has a desire to win which is unrivalled.
I'm confident that for us frustrated as we all are, he'll be feeling a hundred times worse.
He'll be back.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:11 pm
Christ there's not half some rubbish being spouted about on here about Sam.
He's injured. Simple as that, I wish people would stop trying to make him Wigans Daniel Sturridge accusing him of not "wanting it". And all this talk of his wage, how is that his fault? Wigan offered him that, would do you take it if you were offered a wedge? Course you would!
Injuries happen. Part and parcel of sport and life. To hold it against him is beggars belief.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:20 pm
I think the people annoyed about Sam aren't annoyed specificly at him, more annoyed that player taking up a valuable spot on the cap, seems never fit enough to play and when he did looked knackered, just to say I will never question Sam's commitment, I agree he is one of the most committed players I've ever seen st Wigan, but this is is an honest question now and I hope there is some good answers.
Why pay a player high wages, a lot which which will be coming out of Lenagans pocket I imagine, when he is constantly injured and performs average when he plays?. I hope as much as any other poster on this forum that he gets back to his best, but until he does and stays injury free for a while, I think people frustrated with him are in the right imo
Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:10 pm
Geoff
KingRoss11 wrote:
I think the people annoyed about Sam aren't annoyed specificly at him, more annoyed that player taking up a valuable spot on the cap, seems never fit enough to play and when he did looked knackered, just to say I will never question Sam's commitment, I agree he is one of the most committed players I've ever seen st Wigan, but this is is an honest question now and I hope there is some good answers.
Why pay a player high wages, a lot which which will be coming out of Lenagans pocket I imagine, when he is constantly injured and performs average when he plays?. I hope as much as any other poster on this forum that he gets back to his best, but until he does and stays injury free for a while, I think people frustrated with him are in the right imo
Mickey Mac doesn't get anywhere near as much stick, and though admittedly not on as big a wage as Sam, is still one of our highest paid players, and been out over a year now.
