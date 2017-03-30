I think the people annoyed about Sam aren't annoyed specificly at him, more annoyed that player taking up a valuable spot on the cap, seems never fit enough to play and when he did looked knackered, just to say I will never question Sam's commitment, I agree he is one of the most committed players I've ever seen st Wigan, but this is is an honest question now and I hope there is some good answers.



Why pay a player high wages, a lot which which will be coming out of Lenagans pocket I imagine, when he is constantly injured and performs average when he plays?. I hope as much as any other poster on this forum that he gets back to his best, but until he does and stays injury free for a while, I think people frustrated with him are in the right imo