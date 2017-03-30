WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam T out for another 2 months

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:53 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12202
tugglesf78 wrote:
Some absolute rubbish being posted on this thread.

:BOW: I think a lot of people will end up with egg on their faces over this. Hope Sam isn't reading this thread, I can only imagine how frustrating it must be sat injured with fans questioning your commitment.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:55 am
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 526
I think it's mostly borne out of frustration than anything else, I think we were all hoping to get the Sam of 2012 back. He's a different player now but still an excellent one (he was never 'just' a speed demon) and he'll be a great asset when he's fit.
Last edited by PurpleCheeseWarrior on Thu Mar 30, 2017 5:30 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:17 am
mailman Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2005 12:32 pm
Posts: 179
Location: Warrington
I think the major issue is obviously the high wage he commands and having a further 2 years left on his contract after this one. Will Wigan be happy to continue to have such an investment that must be currently seen as a risk?

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:17 am
bazdev Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 04, 2003 4:19 pm
Posts: 492
mailman wrote:
I think the major issue is obviously the high wage he commands and having a further 2 years left on his contract after this one. Will Wigan be happy to continue to have such an investment that must be currently seen as a risk?


Wigan made the decision to bring Sam back, we are yet to see him 100% fit which will be a frustration but I have no doubts that we will be a better side with Sam in it. I would be treating him with kid gloves, making sure he doesnt come back too soon and if that happens I can see him finishing the year strong and we will be looking at retaining him rather than releasing him

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:09 pm
tugglesf78 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2009 2:45 pm
Posts: 3745
Location: The Barton Arms
Grimmy wrote:
:BOW: I think a lot of people will end up with egg on their faces over this. Hope Sam isn't reading this thread, I can only imagine how frustrating it must be sat injured with fans questioning your commitment.


Fair to say that the swear word auto correct function edited my post also..

Some right old tripe on display on a forum which has had a long affinity to utter knee jerk crapola.

Sams commitment.....

Honestly
What's the rumpus, Tom?

Pemps wrote:
I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".


Wigan Peer wrote:
I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines... :CURTAIN:



Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin' winds.

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:48 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 601
I had a post deleted because i stated a FACT, a FACT which i saw with my own eyes but others are allowed to post stuff saying he is committed etc based on........... nothing. I know differently and am also done with the double standards of this board. MODS please delete my account. The anti-don't speak ill of Wigan brigade jump down your throat. I don't post rumour. Anything i have ever said regarding players is the truth. Sam, Mossop, Crosby etc etc. If they don't want it on messageboards then they shouldn't be d!!ck heads when they aren't on the pitch!

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:54 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20765
Location: WIGAN
tugglesf78 wrote:
Fair to say that the swear word auto correct function edited my post also..

Some right old tripe on display on a forum which has had a long affinity to utter knee jerk crapola.

Sams commitment.....

Honestly


Correct.

The one thing you could never question about Sam Tomkins is his commitment to the cause. He's probably the most competative player I've ever seen and has a desire to win which is unrivalled.

I'm confident that for us frustrated as we all are, he'll be feeling a hundred times worse.

He'll be back.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, exiled Warrior, hatty, Iamlegend, jimlav, Kernel, MollySylphrena, MSNbot Media, PurpleCheeseWarrior, S_Riley, WARRIOR5, Ziggy Stardust and 182 guests

