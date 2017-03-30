mailman wrote: I think the major issue is obviously the high wage he commands and having a further 2 years left on his contract after this one. Will Wigan be happy to continue to have such an investment that must be currently seen as a risk?

Wigan made the decision to bring Sam back, we are yet to see him 100% fit which will be a frustration but I have no doubts that we will be a better side with Sam in it. I would be treating him with kid gloves, making sure he doesnt come back too soon and if that happens I can see him finishing the year strong and we will be looking at retaining him rather than releasing him