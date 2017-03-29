WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:00 am
King Johns II






I think his head is not focused on rugby like it was when he burst onto the scene.....which is understandable with settling down with family etc. It only needs to be 5-10% off it and can lead players into a slump. I think that is were Sam is at present add to that he came back last year too early and not 100% right whether that is NZ Warriors fault or Wigan fault we dont really know for sure. I think what annoys fans is how the injury come about towards end of the season again this may be rumours but it adds to all of the above. Hopefully he does get back to 100% but its strange how is injury is taking longer than Smiths "broken leg"

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:30 am
MattyB





I blame the bloody beard. It's like having Samson in reverse!


















Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:00 am
Bigredwarrior




King Johns II wrote:
I think his head is not focused on rugby like it was when he burst onto the scene.....which is understandable with settling down with family etc. It only needs to be 5-10% off it and can lead players into a slump. I think that is were Sam is at present add to that he came back last year too early and not 100% right whether that is NZ Warriors fault or Wigan fault we dont really know for sure. I think what annoys fans is how the injury come about towards end of the season again this may be rumours but it adds to all of the above. Hopefully he does get back to 100% but its strange how is injury is taking longer than Smiths "broken leg"


And what are you basing this theory on? How do you know he lacks focus? For all we know he might pulling his tripe out in his training and rehab. He is probably the most disappointed person in this whole scenario.
Sam Tomkins is one of the most competitive players I've seen in almost 40 years of watching rugby league. It wouldn't surprise one bit if he's trying much harder than most on here are giving him credit for. The lad is a winner and winners win!

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:57 pm
KingRoss11






Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Completely agree.

People forget that he gave the club five seasons when he was the best, most exciting player in Super League. He more than earned his money.


"When he was the best" spot on mate, but he isn't an anywhere near our best player now, he relied a lot on his pace and that will be deminished even more now, what's the point of keeping him when he's always injured and when he does play offers not enough to justifiy his pay packet, sport is a ruthless place and we can't live on past glories, h used to be the best but now he's not even close

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:40 pm
King Johns II






Bigredwarrior wrote:
And what are you basing this theory on? How do you know he lacks focus? For all we know he might pulling his tripe out in his training and rehab. He is probably the most disappointed person in this whole scenario.
Sam Tomkins is one of the most competitive players I've seen in almost 40 years of watching rugby league. It wouldn't surprise one bit if he's trying much harder than most on here are giving him credit for. The lad is a winner and winners win!


I am just adding my opinion from what I have seen of him before he left Wigan when playing in New Zealand and then his return. This is why I started my post with "I think........"

He is very competitive probably one of the most but that edge to him which made him so exciting as disappeared in last couple of years which maybe through the injury. I just think he not as focused on rugby as he was 5+ years ago when he pushed himself to the top of the game. I hope i am proved wrong but many Wigan fans aren't that concerned with his delay in injury because Escare as slotted in well at the moment which as raised the question where will Escare / Tomkins play when he returns. Were as if this was raised prior to him leaving for NZ people would think your crazy and be a no brainer.

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:36 pm
moto748




hengirl wrote:
He will never be "the best player in super league" again,thats been and gone,but your point about him being injured when he signed why the hell did Wigan allow him to sign?did sentiment come into it?did he pass the medical that he would surely have to pass for insurance purposes as he signed?why was he allowed to go to Englands camp in the series against NZ a couple of winters back when anyone who'd seen him struggle in New Zealand on premier sports could tell something wasnt quite right about him.

So many questions.



The club were surely in a cleft stick there. Suppose we hadn't gone him after NZW, and he'd ended up at Leeds or Warrington? Wigan fans would have been in meltdown, here and elsewhere, calling for IL and SW's heads...

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:14 pm
Dezzies_right_hook




Possible move to half back I think his lack of pace will make it harder for him to play at full back and be able to have the speed to support breaks like he used to

Could he create space and a gap in the defensive line to exploit? Can his rugby knowledge compensate for his lack of pace.

I don't think his mind is off the game and can imagine he is there a lot with the team and behind the scenes doing a lot of work on coming back stronger. Injuries and luck can be cruel I don't think he should be a shoe in but pushing in training to win his place back or to cover injuries. Hopefully he will be given the proper rehab and physio and most importantly time to heal and regain confidance that he is 100% himsf when playing with an injury or fear of a reoccurrence it can affect performances if it means he does not play a key role this season and can remain injury free for the start of next his wage could well be worth the wait !! It's a gamble. It a relatively safe one his wages will be accounted for the duration of his contract the gamble is more do you release him and he returns looking like the player you had hoped you re signed!!

Re: Sam T out for another 2 months

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:43 pm
hengirl



moto748 wrote:
The club were surely in a cleft stick there. Suppose we hadn't gone him after NZW, and he'd ended up at Leeds or Warrington? Wigan fans would have been in meltdown, here and elsewhere, calling for IL and SW's heads...


Oh I agree with you,though i dont agree with this constant resigning of players im old school you leave,you you stay left but if that knee was injured when he left NZW why on earth did Wigan go through with the signing.if only to protect themselves from a huge wage bill for an injured player,he could have been put on retainer surely till he was back to full fitness,allowing him the time he clearly needed.

Still all if's and but's what happened happened.
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  