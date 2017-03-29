Bigredwarrior wrote: And what are you basing this theory on? How do you know he lacks focus? For all we know he might pulling his tripe out in his training and rehab. He is probably the most disappointed person in this whole scenario.

Sam Tomkins is one of the most competitive players I've seen in almost 40 years of watching rugby league. It wouldn't surprise one bit if he's trying much harder than most on here are giving him credit for. The lad is a winner and winners win!

I am just adding my opinion from what I have seen of him before he left Wigan when playing in New Zealand and then his return. This is why I started my post with "I think........"He is very competitive probably one of the most but that edge to him which made him so exciting as disappeared in last couple of years which maybe through the injury. I just think he not as focused on rugby as he was 5+ years ago when he pushed himself to the top of the game. I hope i am proved wrong but many Wigan fans aren't that concerned with his delay in injury because Escare as slotted in well at the moment which as raised the question where will Escare / Tomkins play when he returns. Were as if this was raised prior to him leaving for NZ people would think your crazy and be a no brainer.