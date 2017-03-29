King Johns II wrote: I think his head is not focused on rugby like it was when he burst onto the scene.....which is understandable with settling down with family etc. It only needs to be 5-10% off it and can lead players into a slump. I think that is were Sam is at present add to that he came back last year too early and not 100% right whether that is NZ Warriors fault or Wigan fault we dont really know for sure. I think what annoys fans is how the injury come about towards end of the season again this may be rumours but it adds to all of the above. Hopefully he does get back to 100% but its strange how is injury is taking longer than Smiths "broken leg"

And what are you basing this theory on? How do you know he lacks focus? For all we know he might pulling his tripe out in his training and rehab. He is probably the most disappointed person in this whole scenario.Sam Tomkins is one of the most competitive players I've seen in almost 40 years of watching rugby league. It wouldn't surprise one bit if he's trying much harder than most on here are giving him credit for. The lad is a winner and winners win!