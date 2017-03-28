|
I think we should come back to this thread later in the season... Should be an interesting read..... Bookmark it Danno!
Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:16 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
It's a different kind of insurance though. If a player is advised to retire on medical grounds the club get's paid out. How many games has he played in the last 3 years. He must be thinking it.
My reply was sarcastic admittedly, not particularly funny but still very much tongue in cheek.
You can't bin a player because he has had a set back for a few weeks.
From what I read it sounds unlikely we wil see ST in his pomp of 2012 however, if he can achieve 75% of that standard he will do for me.
His delayed return will also give Escare more game time and hopefully the penny will drop that he should be our main go to player for kicking for position rather than TL or GW. Every cloud has a silver lining.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:31 pm
Can people stop posting unsubstantiated rumours on here please, thanks. Not the first time this week that potentially libellous rumours have had to be deleted on more than one subject.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:42 pm
NSW wrote:
The lack of respect for Sam from some posters is staggering. Had a knee injured misdiagnosed by the Warriors which was made worse and worse. Played okay/well in a struggling team last year. Has had a badly broken foot and a little set back.
Only 2 injuries proper injuries in his career.
I like what the club are doing why rush him back with the form of Escare. Take his time, get him 100% and get him out there winning games for us again! Best player in Super league when fit.
He will never be "the best player in super league" again,thats been and gone,but your point about him being injured when he signed why the hell did Wigan allow him to sign?did sentiment come into it?did he pass the medical that he would surely have to pass for insurance purposes as he signed?why was he allowed to go to Englands camp in the series against NZ a couple of winters back when anyone who'd seen him struggle in New Zealand on premier sports could tell something wasnt quite right about him.
So many questions.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:51 pm
Isn't it time we cut our losses? At the end of the day everyone and his dog knows Sam will never discover what he had 2011/2012, abs quite frankly I'd be supriesed if he finds 50% of what he had before. I love Sam to bits and respect him for being one of our best players ever imo and certainly in the super league era, however we are living from past glories unfortunately, if try get rid of him next year and give Williams the marquee spot, give the rest to Escare on a new 4 year deal. I know a lot of people want him to go to 6 when Williams does leave evauntally, but if he has another 3/4 years here, Sam will be what? 31/32, imagine how knackered he will be then.
Unfortunately his time has come and gone and we need to be looking at cutting our losses asap
Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:11 am
Starting to look like a complete waste of money. He was bang-average last season and Escare is offering us much more than Sam Tomkins, 2016-vintage. He likely wont play again now this season as this likely wont be the only 'setback', so thats what - 16 games in 24 months? We need more consistency from our big names. What with him and O'Loughlin playing 1 out of every 3, we're 2 first team starters down every week before we look at the actual fresh injuries. I loved Sam Tomkins in his pomp but lets face it, this many injuries over this length of time? I fear for him.
"Death is nothing, but to live defeated and inglorious is to die daily." Napoleon
Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:40 am
It's frustrating, but some comments on here are way OTT. Give him the time he needs to get back fit, then make a judgement after he has been back out on the pitch. He still looked pretty good when he played last year IMO, people just had ridiculous expectations.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:21 am
Grimmy wrote:
It's frustrating, but some comments on here are way OTT. Give him the time he needs to get back fit, then make a judgement after he has been back out on the pitch. He still looked pretty good when he played last year IMO, people just had ridiculous expectations.
Spot on Grimmy. The lad has earned the right to prove himself when he's fit, as has McIllorum and Manfredi. It's good that their cover has played well but all 3 of the above have earned the right to come back and prove their worth.
If they come back and fail to perform then we have the players to come back in and provide great competition for places.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:23 am
We're all being fooled...
Sam isn't out injured, he's been pursuing an alternative career in acting by playing Liam in Benidorm
All the sun of Catalan, but none of the big hits .
"Just leave it to me"
Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:30 am
NSW wrote:
The lack of respect for Sam from some posters is staggering. Had a knee injured misdiagnosed by the Warriors which was made worse and worse. Played okay/well in a struggling team last year. Has had a badly broken foot and a little set back.
Only 2 injuries proper injuries in his career.
I like what the club are doing why rush him back with the form of Escare. Take his time, get him 100% and get him out there winning games for us again! Best player in Super league when fit.
Completely agree.
People forget that he gave the club five seasons when he was the best, most exciting player in Super League. He more than earned his money.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
