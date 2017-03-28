Isn't it time we cut our losses? At the end of the day everyone and his dog knows Sam will never discover what he had 2011/2012, abs quite frankly I'd be supriesed if he finds 50% of what he had before. I love Sam to bits and respect him for being one of our best players ever imo and certainly in the super league era, however we are living from past glories unfortunately, if try get rid of him next year and give Williams the marquee spot, give the rest to Escare on a new 4 year deal. I know a lot of people want him to go to 6 when Williams does leave evauntally, but if he has another 3/4 years here, Sam will be what? 31/32, imagine how knackered he will be then.



Unfortunately his time has come and gone and we need to be looking at cutting our losses asap