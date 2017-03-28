Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Yes.
I'm tired of my current car so I'm gonna get my insurance to pay up so I can go and buy another.
It's a different kind of insurance though. If a player is advised to retire on medical grounds the club get's paid out. How many games has he played in the last 3 years. He must be thinking it.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Aldy, Bigredwarrior, cas all the way, Cherry_Warrior, exiled Warrior, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, MadDogg, NickyKiss, Pieman, Quickening, rhinos12497, S_Riley, Seth, St pete, Wigg'n and 238 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|
c}