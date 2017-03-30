a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 9876
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 10 v 22 Hull
c) First try (Wire player): - Clark
d) Time of first try:- 17 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Kelly
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 4
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) - Salford by 7
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) - Cas by 28
Leeds v Wiggin (Friday) - Wiggin by 8
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) - Catalans by 6
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) - Leigh by 20
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 10 v 22 Hull
c) First try (Wire player): - Clark
d) Time of first try:- 17 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Kelly
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 4
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) - Salford by 7
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) - Cas by 28
Leeds v Wiggin (Friday) - Wiggin by 8
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) - Catalans by 6
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) - Leigh by 20