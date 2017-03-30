a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 9876

b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 10 v 22 Hull

c) First try (Wire player): - Clark

d) Time of first try:- 17 mins

e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Kelly

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 4



g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) - Salford by 7

Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) - Cas by 28

Leeds v Wiggin (Friday) - Wiggin by 8

Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) - Catalans by 6

Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) - Leigh by 20