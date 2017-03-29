|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 10,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 10 v 34 Hull
c) First try (Wire player): - Clark
d) Time of first try:- 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Shaul
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 8
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) - Salford by 8
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) - Cas by 16
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) - Wigan by 2
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) - Catalans by 6
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) - Leigh by 8
Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:44 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Hull FC 26-10 Wire win.
c) First try (Wire player):Clark
d) Time of first try: 6 min
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hill
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 12.
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday)
Cas by 12
Leeds v Wigan (Friday)
Leeds by 6
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday
Cats by 12
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 6
Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:51 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 10,000
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 14 v 26 Hull
c) First try (Wire player): - Atkins
d) Time of first try:- 10 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Kelly
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 7
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) -Salford by 6
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) - Cas by 14
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) - Wigan by 6
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) - Catalan by 6
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) - Leigh by 10
Thu Mar 30, 2017 1:46 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,370
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 16 v 38 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): T King
d) Time of first try: 13 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 8
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 22
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Wigan by 14
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 10
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 4
Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:27 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,758
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 14 v 12 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Rathford
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Saints by 6
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 18
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 4
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 8
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 12
Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:39 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 16 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Russell
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Saints by 8
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 18
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Wigan by 6
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 12
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 12
Thu Mar 30, 2017 3:00 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 11,000
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 26 v 18 Hull
c) First try (Wire player): - Atkins
d) Time of first try:- 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Kelly
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 6
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) - Saints by 4
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) - Cas by 14
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) - Leeds by 6
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) - Catalans by 6
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) - Leigh by 8
