a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 10,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 10 v 34 Hull
c) First try (Wire player): - Clark
d) Time of first try:- 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Shaul
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 8
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) - Salford by 8
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) - Cas by 16
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) - Wigan by 2
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) - Catalans by 6
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) - Leigh by 8
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 10 v 34 Hull
c) First try (Wire player): - Clark
d) Time of first try:- 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Shaul
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 8
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) - Salford by 8
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) - Cas by 16
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) - Wigan by 2
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) - Catalans by 6
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) - Leigh by 8