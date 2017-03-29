a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,233

b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 28 Hull FC

c) First try (Wire player): Evans

d) Time of first try: 7 minutes

e) Last try (any team, player not time): Shaul

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5



g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Saints by 10

Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 16

Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Wigan by 4

Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 12

Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 12