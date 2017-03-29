|
A) 10,000
B) Wire 8-30 Hull
C) Savelio
D) 7
E) Ratchford
F) 6
G)
Saints by 8
Cas by 10
Wigan by 8
Catalans by 8
Widnes by 6
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,233
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 28 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Shaul
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Saints by 10
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 16
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Wigan by 4
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 12
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 12
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,600
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12 v 28 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Gidley
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Shaul
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 4
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 22
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Wigan by 14
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 18
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 24
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,374
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Toby King
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Harvey Livett
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) - Salford by 8
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) - Castleford by 14
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) - Leeds by 6
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) - Catalans by 4
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) - Leigh by 18
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9654
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 38 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Griffin
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 14
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Cas by 18
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 7
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Cats by 14
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by cricket score (32)
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,250
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 18 v 16 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Westerman
d) Time of first try: 18
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hill
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 10
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Cas by 12
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 8
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalan by 4
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 18
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9750
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 32 v 10 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 2
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Sneyd
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Saints by 6
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Cas by 30
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Wigan by 6
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalan by 12
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 32
[quote="Old Man John"]a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20. 12Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): brown
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): brown
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 12
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 20
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 6
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 10
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 12
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,372
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 40 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Clark
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Connor
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 6
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Cas by 22
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 4
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Wakefield by 4
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 24
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,150
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12 v 30 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 10 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Shaul
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 2
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 18
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 4
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 12
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 18
