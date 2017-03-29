WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull FC Home

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull FC Home

 
Post a reply

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull FC Home

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:53 am
Vespid_Wire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 16, 2014 4:44 pm
Posts: 1493
A) 10,000
B) Wire 8-30 Hull
C) Savelio
D) 7
E) Ratchford
F) 6
G)

Saints by 8
Cas by 10
Wigan by 8
Catalans by 8
Widnes by 6

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull FC Home

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:43 am
LOngbarn Wire User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 998
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,233
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 28 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Shaul
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Saints by 10
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 16
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Wigan by 4
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 12
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 12

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull FC Home

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:54 am
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 212
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,600
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12 v 28 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Gidley
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Shaul
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 4
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 22
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Wigan by 14
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 18
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 24

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull FC Home

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:20 pm
WalterWizard User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 9:52 pm
Posts: 2879
Location: Wire Land
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,374
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Toby King
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Harvey Livett
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) - Salford by 8
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) - Castleford by 14
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) - Leeds by 6
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) - Catalans by 4
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) - Leigh by 18
Warrington Wolves and Woolston Rovers - The PERFECT combination

http://www.warringtonwolves.com
http://www.woolstonroversrlfc.co.uk
http://www.liverpoolfc.tv

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull FC Home

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:23 pm
Moving Forward User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 06, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 2093
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9654
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 38 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Griffin
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9

g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 14
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Cas by 18
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 7
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Cats by 14
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by cricket score (32)
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history


Horatio Yed wrote:
Simon Grix, rugby leagues answer to the Karma Sutra, f'kn the opposition in every position.

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull FC Home

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:14 pm
eddieH User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007 4:24 pm
Posts: 281
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,250
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 18 v 16 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Westerman
d) Time of first try: 18
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hill
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6

g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 10
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Cas by 12
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 8
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalan by 4
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 18

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull FC Home

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 5:17 pm
Fourpointtry User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 14, 2006 6:05 pm
Posts: 450
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9750
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 32 v 10 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 2
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Sneyd
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Saints by 6
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Cas by 30
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Wigan by 6
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalan by 12
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 32

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull FC Home

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:42 pm
Johnkendal User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007 7:19 pm
Posts: 418
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
[quote="Old Man John"]a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20. 12Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): brown
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): brown
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 12
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 20
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 6
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 10
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 12

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull FC Home

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:26 pm
ScouseWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 13, 2011 12:03 pm
Posts: 404
Location: The Top 8
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,372
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 40 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Clark
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Connor
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 6
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Cas by 22
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 4
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Wakefield by 4
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 24
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:

A very good friend of mine always uses this line.

"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull FC Home

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:28 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8415
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,150
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12 v 30 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 10 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Shaul
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 2
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 18
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 4
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 12
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 18
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A.C.WIRE, Bigtom, CW8, DAG, easyWire, Erik the not red, grifter, Hessle Roader, Jack Pepsi, matt6169, ratticusfinch, ScouseWire, wiretillidie30, Wrath and 237 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,544,8571,77875,8904,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  