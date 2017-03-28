|
|
As the 1970 World Cup holding England team sang before they departed for Mexico it's "Back Home" for the Wire this Saturday afternoon as we entertain Hull FC.
Will it finally be all smiles, or will we wish that TS and co were tucked up in the equivalent of a Bogota police cell for putting us through the ringer for another week as we continue to be Super League's April Fools
Good luck
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday)
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday)
Leeds v Wigan (Friday)
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday)
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday)
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:59 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,987
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 30 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 22
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Michaels
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 10
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Cas by 22
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 8
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalan by 12
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 16
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:36 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,159
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 24 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Jack Hughes
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Sneyd
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 4
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 16
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 6
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 2
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 16
|
Gerrum on side ref
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:55 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,300
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 30 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Ratchford
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Houghton
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 10
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Cas by 12
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 6
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Cats by 4
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 10
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:12 pm
|
|
a - 10,100
b - wire 24 v hull 20
c - westerman
d - 9 mins
e - ratchford
f - 7
g
salford by 8
cas by 12
wigan by 8
cats by 14
leigh by 12
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:18 pm
|
|
A) 10,200
B) Warrington 12 Hull 26
C) Lineham
D) 6 Mins
E) Michaels
F) 7
Salford by 4
Cas by 26
Wigan by 6
Catalan by 10
Leigh by 20
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:19 pm
|
|
A) 9,300
B) Wire 8-30 Hull
C) Ratchford
D) 7 mins
E) Shaul
F) 7
G) Salford by 8
Cas by 14
Wigan by 12
Cats by 14
Leigh by 16
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:30 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 14 Hull FC
c) First try (Wire player): Clark
d) Time of first try: 13 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Ratchford
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday) Salford by 14
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Castleford by 16
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) Leeds by 8
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday) Catalans by 1
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 4
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:58 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10250
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Hull FC /; Wire 18 v Hull 12
c) First try (Wire player):Hill
d) Time of first try: 8.30
e) Last try (any team, player not time):Brown
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Salford v St Helens (Thursday)Salford by 12
Castleford v Huddersfield (Friday) Cas by 10
Leeds v Wigan (Friday) leeds by 18
Catalans v Wakefield (Saturday)Cats by 10
Leigh v Widnes (Saturday) Leigh by 12
|
