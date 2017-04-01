tigertot wrote: Smith is garbage. He has a decent long kick along the ground, which works especially in the wet. But everything else is hype. Waving your hands frantically at every play the ball & shouting hysterically does not a good scrum half make. Watch the likes of Thurston, they know where to be at each tackle, & the team know what is happening, without barely a word. His idea of attacking of the line is to run an exaggerated 3 steps then throw out an exaggerated pass. Salford had 5 half backs playing last night who I would pick before Smith. Wigan must be pi ssing themselves at off-loading him. It's no coincidence how much Williams has matured in Smith's absence.

I must admit under our last regime when we were going t*ts up Smith was one of the first rats to jump ship, (maybe a bit strong as we got Wigan to stump up some cash). I remember at the time saying "if I was a Wigan fan I would be totally underwhelmed at this signing" especially when you consider the great number 7's they've had.Not aware of any Salford fan who was bothered about him going, and obviously both current Saints halfbacks were ours, would I swap them for Dobson/Lui/Carney ?erm don't think so.