I have never seen anyone look so consistently miserable while on the pitch for us. He doesn't even smile when he scores tries. The bloke looks like he's hating every single second of his time here, and it shows in his play, too.If he hates it as much as he appears to, then surely we can come to an agreement re: the contract to have it terminated by mutual consent, and he can go back to Oz, while we use the cash to get someone who actually wants to play for us?