hatty wrote: Smith might as well have sat and watched the game with me 2nd half, he was non existent

Smith is garbage. He has a decent long kick along the ground, which works especially in the wet. But everything else is hype. Waving your hands frantically at every play the ball & shouting hysterically does not a good scrum half make. Watch the likes of Thurston, they know where to be at each tackle, & the team know what is happening, without barely a word. His idea of attacking of the line is to run an exaggerated 3 steps then throw out an exaggerated pass. Salford had 5 half backs playing last night who I would pick before Smith. Wigan must be pi ssing themselves at off-loading him. It's no coincidence how much Williams has matured in Smith's absence.