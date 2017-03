I'd have no issue with Fleming in for Owens. We need some speed vs Salford and I'm sure Fleming has more pace than Owens. It's not like Owens will be at Saints for the long haul is it.

Phil Bentham scoured the video tape and despite conclusive evidence that Smith was a half yard offside, he allowed the try to stand.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Saints are a big-game team with bags of big-game experience. They have won five Challenge Cups from six final appearances in the Super League era and have won five Grand Finals in that time too.



Add two World Club Championships to that and you have the roll-call of the best rugby league team this country has produced in the modern-era - and it's a phenomenal record.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ancient & Royal wrote....



"You are proud to be associated with that dis-organised band of mercenaries?



I am ashamed to be a Wigan fan hell yes, what have we got to be un-ashamed about? We are a joke, a laughing stock, we are NOTHING, why cant people understand!"