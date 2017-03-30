WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Box,s stadium

Re: Box,s stadium

Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:45 pm
Egg Banjo
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 121
fun time frankie wrote:
Why don't you and cas just share a stadium


Certainly should, and the most sensible place to do that would be at a community owned stadium which is roughly equal distance between both clubs current grounds

That'd be the Newmarket development at Jct 30...

Cas Tigers are being given a stadium, why would Wakey want to move 10 miles from their current home to become second class citizens in another super league clubs own stadium. We'd be paying rent out with no means of stadium income and reduced gates which would make Wakey weaker and Cas stronger, I'd give Wakey 2-3 seasons before they completely folded if we move over to castleford, which means we probably wouldn't even make it into the new stadium.

Re: Box,s stadium

Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:33 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10975
Location: The City of Wakefield
Don't bite people.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Box,s stadium

Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:35 am
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6607
Location: Out of the loop
fun time frankie wrote:
Why don't you and cas just share a stadium

Why don't you share with your more famous illustrious cousins, then the council could level your ground and put it to better use and build some affordable housing on it.

Re: Box,s stadium

Mon Apr 03, 2017 10:49 am
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1858
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
http://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/footba ... tin-O-Neil

Nice☺

Re: Box,s stadium

Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:01 am
ball-in-hand
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm
Posts: 280
Excellent article. Shame it's only in the Daily Star!
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!

Re: Box,s stadium

Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:33 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25607
Location: Poodle Power!
Wow that's explosive.

We now need to get this trending on Twitter - I have no idea how to do that so if someone else could.

We need to get Box squealing like a pig so we need to build on this - Calendar or Look North need pointing towards this article as well. I'm sure it's in hand but great stuff. :SHOOT:
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Box,s stadium

Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:47 am
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1778
coco the fullback wrote:
http://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/602191/Wakefield-Trinity-US-Masters-2017-Everton-Republic-of-Ireland-Ronald-Koeman-Marttin-O-Neil

Nice☺

A refreshing accurate article about our situation

Re: Box,s stadium

Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:52 am
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2676
Location: WF1
ball-in-hand wrote:
Excellent article. Shame it's only in the Daily Star!


I thought the same. Really good article but it loses a bit of credibility when it's surrounded by soft porn click bait and the like.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Box,s stadium

Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:56 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12817
Location: Ossett
"Throughout this crippling tale of woe Wakefield Metropolitan District Council have watched this terminal decline and done absolutely nothing."

This is damning stuff - we should all take to Twitter to link that, and be sure to tag @MyWakefield - I'll do it now!
Users browsing this forum: braytontiger, bren2k, coco the fullback, cross lane cat, djcool, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, got there, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, MSNbot Media, normycat, PopTart, ricardo07, Smew, stevie, TrinFanX, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin and 303 guests

