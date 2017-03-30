fun time frankie wrote: Why don't you and cas just share a stadium

Certainly should, and the most sensible place to do that would be at a community owned stadium which is roughly equal distance between both clubs current groundsThat'd be the Newmarket development at Jct 30...Cas Tigers are being given a stadium, why would Wakey want to move 10 miles from their current home to become second class citizens in another super league clubs own stadium. We'd be paying rent out with no means of stadium income and reduced gates which would make Wakey weaker and Cas stronger, I'd give Wakey 2-3 seasons before they completely folded if we move over to castleford, which means we probably wouldn't even make it into the new stadium.