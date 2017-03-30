bren2k wrote: That's exactly my position too - it's easy to interpret the attitude of WT fans as being oppositional to Cas getting their new stadium, and that may well be the case for some - but it's definitely not mine. I'm very much behind the Cas development - it's good for the game, the area and the club; and it shows what a determined LA can do when they get behind something and get the right people around the table to deliver a meaningful project. What's unacceptable however, is the total difference in Box' attitude to a similar project on this side of the district - and perhaps the fact that Cas have got an honest broker involved in Lateral, whereas we've got Yorkcourt, who have proven to be bent as a nine bob note.



One point however - despite Fully's best Comical Ali efforts, it is *not* a Community Stadium; a few dance lessons and community outreach work doesn't fulfil that criteria; it's an asset being gifted to a private company for their sole use and benefit.

In relation to the first paragraph, I can't argue with that. I agree that it seems Cas have landed lucky with the partners they have involved. On the second point, that wasn't me saying I agree or that it is, just what it says in the S106 to justify the 'community element'.However, in terms of the argument about community benefit, I guess it lies in how you see it. I can't see much difference in terms of functionality of the stadium with exception to ownership. Both stadiums will be open to other teams who want to share and use the facilities (at a rental cost) in the local community, both will have conference facilities, and both will be open for charitable work, outreach programmes. I don't see how they differ in that regard into the scope of what they offer to the community. Please do correct me if I've missed something that Newmarket will offer - it'd be great to understand your views on why you think there is such a material difference in offering.What I suspect your argument is, is with the ownership model. With the Trust owning it (who is on the Trust from the local community aside from Wakefield Trinity members by the way?), I suppose you could argue that Trinity will have pay rent and so the Trust would have/will benefit from that should it go ahead, along with any other people using the facilities, which in turn will have a knock on effect in the scope of their work, dance lessons, outreach work, etc, you mention. I fully accept that as a point. And although it isn't guaranteed like it would be for your Trust, there's nothing stopping Cas from passing on the benefit of increased revenues to their charitable arm too to do something similar (again, I accept this isn't likely and can never be guaranteed without some sort of contractual, ringfenced agreement).Where there is an arguable benefit in terms of community is the additional extras separate to the stadium in the pitches, which would be open to public usage daily and weekly. That's not the 'Community Stadium' though really - and they could exist with or without a stadium (be a bit pointless though I guess!)But let's be fair, the Trust was only selected as the benefactors because YC didn't have the cash and neither did you as a club. The Trust was used to obtain money from WMDC (£2m) and the additional revenues from grants and such like. If the funding was there, there'd be no need to gift it to the Trust - it would have been given straight to Trinity to own without the need to pay rent, a la Lateral and Cas.