WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Box,s stadium

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Box,s stadium

 
Post a reply

Re: Box,s stadium

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:35 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12804
Location: Ossett
Prince Buster wrote:
Let me make this clear I have no gripe or complaint about Cas getting a stadium. What really disgusts me is the double standards of Box and his lackies.

Fully has just outlined what is going on at Cas. Then look at the totally contrasting way that Wakefield council have reacted to the NM development.

At Cas they have got behind the project to make it deliver all kinds of benefits.

At Newmarket they have stepped back, washed their hands of it totally and basically allowed the developer to do as he pleases.

All I ask from Box is parity with Cas


That's exactly my position too - it's easy to interpret the attitude of WT fans as being oppositional to Cas getting their new stadium, and that may well be the case for some - but it's definitely not mine. I'm very much behind the Cas development - it's good for the game, the area and the club; and it shows what a determined LA can do when they get behind something and get the right people around the table to deliver a meaningful project. What's unacceptable however, is the total difference in Box' attitude to a similar project on this side of the district - and perhaps the fact that Cas have got an honest broker involved in Lateral, whereas we've got Yorkcourt, who have proven to be bent as a nine bob note.

One point however - despite Fully's best Comical Ali efforts, it is *not* a Community Stadium; a few dance lessons and community outreach work doesn't fulfil that criteria; it's an asset being gifted to a private company for their sole use and benefit.

Re: Box,s stadium

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:26 am
wakeytrin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2458
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Prince Buster wrote:
Let me make this clear I have no gripe or complaint about Cas getting a stadium. What really disgusts me is the double standards of Box and his lackies.

Fully has just outlined what is going on at Cas. Then look at the totally contrasting way that Wakefield council have reacted to the NM development.

At Cas they have got behind the project to make it deliver all kinds of benefits.

At Newmarket they have stepped back, washed their hands of it totally and basically allowed the developer to do as he pleases.

All I ask from Box is parity with Cas

Totally agree. Also ours will be a community stadium!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Box,s stadium

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:38 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6137
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
wakeytrin wrote:
Totally agree. Also ours will be a community stadium!

Love the optimism. :)
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Box,s stadium

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:32 pm
Fully User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005 8:04 pm
Posts: 8271
Prince Buster wrote:
Let me make this clear I have no gripe or complaint about Cas getting a stadium. What really disgusts me is the double standards of Box and his lackies.

Fully has just outlined what is going on at Cas. Then look at the totally contrasting way that Wakefield council have reacted to the NM development.

At Cas they have got behind the project to make it deliver all kinds of benefits.

At Newmarket they have stepped back, washed their hands of it totally and basically allowed the developer to do as he pleases.

All I ask from Box is parity with Cas


Hmm, not entirely sure on WMDC being the ones behind getting all of the benefits. I think it's a multi-party effort in that any potential obstacles, Lateral have tried to offered something as a way of compromising. It just so happens it gives WMDC another reason to back the plans.

For example, they were looking to open another M&S store at J32 so rather than losing the town centre one (as M&S intended shutting it anyway), they have subsidised the refurb of it and also rental costs for a few more years in order to keep it there and for the town centre benefit.

I don't see how this is any different in using the carrot of sports facilities such as 3G/4G pitches, etc, plus new road infrastructure as a means to getting planning permission for Newmarket? As I said, both stadiums have been used as extra weight to secure planning permission for relevant developments.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, alleycat, braytontiger, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, exiledcat, Fully, JINJER, KevW60349, PHe, Prince Buster, Redscat, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, Towns88, Trinity 64, Trojan Horse, vastman, wakeytrin, Wildthing and 288 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,545,1481,99475,8934,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
10-7
BRISBANE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  