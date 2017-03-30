Prince Buster wrote: Let me make this clear I have no gripe or complaint about Cas getting a stadium. What really disgusts me is the double standards of Box and his lackies.



Fully has just outlined what is going on at Cas. Then look at the totally contrasting way that Wakefield council have reacted to the NM development.



At Cas they have got behind the project to make it deliver all kinds of benefits.



At Newmarket they have stepped back, washed their hands of it totally and basically allowed the developer to do as he pleases.



All I ask from Box is parity with Cas

That's exactly my position too - it's easy to interpret the attitude of WT fans as being oppositional to Cas getting their new stadium, and that may well be the case for some - but it's definitely not mine. I'm very much behind the Cas development - it's good for the game, the area and the club; and it shows what a determined LA can do when they get behind something and get the right people around the table to deliver a meaningful project. What's unacceptable however, is the total difference in Box' attitude to a similar project on this side of the district - and perhaps the fact that Cas have got an honest broker involved in Lateral, whereas we've got Yorkcourt, who have proven to be bent as a nine bob note.One point however - despite Fully's best Comical Ali efforts, it is *not* a Community Stadium; a few dance lessons and community outreach work doesn't fulfil that criteria; it's an asset being gifted to a private company for their sole use and benefit.