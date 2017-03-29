Prince Buster wrote: I am not a tax expert, far from it.. However anyone out there who is, I would be interested to know how a private company can benefit from £12M gift without tax implications ? Be interested to see how Box squirms his way around that one.



Companies do not go around making gifts of such magnitude to another company totally unrelated. They have must have had some incentive or pressure in order to do so. If their deal has been brokered by WMDC then all I ask is that WMDC give our club the same 'service' so that we also get a stadium given totally free of charge.

From what I understand from reading about this probably a few years back - it may have changed since - there are tax implications (in that the disposal of land will be charged Capital Gains Tax). If it's given away, then Lateral will be charged tax on the difference between the market value and the price they paid for the land there. Lateral's Directors can apply for Gift Hold Over Relief, which will transfer the tax to Cas should they ever sell the new stadium.Someone else well versed in accountancy may be able to clarify this. Similarly, if Cas ever sell Wheldon Road, they'll be paying the same tax on the difference between buying and selling too. And again, they can delay this if they sell WR within 1 year after they move in or at any point between now and the stadium being built (providing it's within 3 years).I would also point out that I don't think the land is being transferred and it isn't free. If I remember rightly, I think the freehold of the stadium is being given to Cas for a nominal fee (small amount, but not free)