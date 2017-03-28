They must be fantastic developers over there. They have been allowed to develop on green belt land without a public enquiry.



They must have obtained a massive financial planning gain by doing this but in all fairness they have offset this gain not by giving an asset to the community but by giving an asset of around £12M to a private company, what generous people they are.



The leader of the council is a shareholder in this private company and therefore he will have made a financial gain from this deal which may only be nominal but his position in all this shows he has more than a neutral interest for it to happen.



However contrast that to the way we have been shafted at Newmarket and the utter contempt Box has shown towards our plight.



I really hope Cas get their stadium as its good for the game in general but all I ask is that we get equal treatment from Box and his croanies.