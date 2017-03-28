Funny how cas can get funding for a new stadium to the tune of £135m. And we get knocked back at every stage Box won't have nowt to do with it LOL if it is gunna call it 5towns you would have thought personally it would have been better having it in the middle of the district instead of the fringes
That figure is for the whole 5 towns park of which the stadium is just a small part.
All funding for Cas' stadium is from private companies and not the council as far as I am aware. Cas have received the same amount of support from the council as Wakey, ie. Planning permission etc.
tigersteve wrote:
The funding bit most of us are aware of, and cringe when other Wakey fans open their mouths and place their foot in the hole. Similar feelings to when jerks on TotalRL state Wakefield are asking the WMDC for funds.
The bit about Box giving us the same support as Cas though, come on!
They must be fantastic developers over there. They have been allowed to develop on green belt land without a public enquiry.
They must have obtained a massive financial planning gain by doing this but in all fairness they have offset this gain not by giving an asset to the community but by giving an asset of around £12M to a private company, what generous people they are.
The leader of the council is a shareholder in this private company and therefore he will have made a financial gain from this deal which may only be nominal but his position in all this shows he has more than a neutral interest for it to happen.
However contrast that to the way we have been shafted at Newmarket and the utter contempt Box has shown towards our plight.
I really hope Cas get their stadium as its good for the game in general but all I ask is that we get equal treatment from Box and his croanies.
