Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:11 pm
Kenny236

Joined: Sun Jun 26, 2016 4:44 pm
Posts: 77
Funny how cas can get funding for a new stadium to the tune of £135m.
And we get knocked back at every stage Box won't have nowt to do with it LOL if it is gunna call it 5towns you would have thought personally it would have been better having it in the middle of the district instead of the fringes

Re: Box,s stadium

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:16 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1306
Kenny236 wrote:
Funny how cas can get funding for a new stadium to the tune of £135m.
And we get knocked back at every stage Box won't have nowt to do with it LOL if it is gunna call it 5towns you would have thought personally it would have been better having it in the middle of the district instead of the fringes


That figure is for the whole 5 towns park of which the stadium is just a small part.

Re: Box,s stadium

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:47 pm
tigersteve
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 548
Kenny236 wrote:
Funny how cas can get funding for a new stadium to the tune of £135m.
And we get knocked back at every stage Box won't have nowt to do with it LOL if it is gunna call it 5towns you would have thought personally it would have been better having it in the middle of the district instead of the fringes


All funding for Cas' stadium is from private companies and not the council as far as I am aware. Cas have received the same amount of support from the council as Wakey, ie. Planning permission etc.
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!

Re: Box,s stadium

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:26 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4504
Location: Outside your remit
tigersteve wrote:
All funding for Cas' stadium is from private companies and not the council as far as I am aware. Cas have received the same amount of support from the council as Wakey, ie. Planning permission etc.


Just wait till they tell the developers they dont need to bother with the stadium bit if they dont want to.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Box,s stadium

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:51 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5835
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
tigersteve wrote:
All funding for Cas' stadium is from private companies and not the council as far as I am aware. Cas have received the same amount of support from the council as Wakey, ie. Planning permission etc.


The funding bit most of us are aware of, and cringe when other Wakey fans open their mouths and place their foot in the hole. Similar feelings to when jerks on TotalRL state Wakefield are asking the WMDC for funds. :FRUSRATED:

The bit about Box giving us the same support as Cas though, come on! :lol:
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Box,s stadium

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:03 pm
Trinity1315
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 503
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
The funding bit most of us are aware of, and cringe when other Wakey fans open their mouths and place their foot in the hole. Similar feelings to when jerks on TotalRL state Wakefield are asking the WMDC for funds. :FRUSRATED:

The bit about Box giving us the same support as Cas though, come on! :lol:


This!

Re: Box,s stadium

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:03 pm
The Avenger
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3493
It helps when the local council signpost potential developers and investors Castleford way thus enabling the funding for Castlefords privately owned er....community stadium

Re: Box,s stadium

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:38 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10972
Location: The City of Wakefield
Lifelong Cas fan and Cas Tigers shareholder Peter Box (yes Peter, nominal shares indeed!)

'Nuff said.
TRINITY Wildcats.

c}