Spookdownunder wrote: valid points all!



except I think I have seen something in him which would work well with more ball in hand... often full backs in attack are used as a second stand off... and Max does that well! oh, and Lockyer was a class player who worked harder at his game than the other class players around... a bit like Cameron Smith.



I loved the quote from Smith about his early days in Melbourne...I think it was also Craig Bellamy's first pre season... apparently after one training session Bellamy called him to one side.. Smith was happy that he had easily completed another set of tough conditioning and ball sessions... Bellamy said to him; 'you look like you are out there just trying to survive to the end of the training session... in future I want you to use each training session as a focus to improve yourself as a player!'

I totally agree with you, one of the dumbest of the many dumb quotes on here is "he's not a xxxx he's a xxxx) as if your born to a position utter tosh.I agree that Fifita is unlikely to ever make a scrum half but other than prob most other players could theoretically play anywhere. I mean some scrum halves are six foot these days.The thing with Max is why the panic - he's 20 and not a regular first teamed - wow. He's got a gremlin in his game - wow. He's all the time in the world and imho he'll have a much better career and live if he has to wait a little.Grix hasn't got that long left as a player so the chance will com. What max needs to worry is what's coming through the academy right now - that's his real problem.