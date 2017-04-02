PopTart wrote: Wing to fullback is a small step but no big deal for most but only as a runner.



Sean Edwards was always a half back. They played him at full back to bring him in when he was younger.

Lockyer is just a world class rugby player who could do either position well.



So of course Max could but I haven't seen anything that makes me think he will.

valid points all!except I think I have seen something in him which would work well with more ball in hand... often full backs in attack are used as a second stand off... and Max does that well! oh, and Lockyer was a class player who worked harder at his game than the other class players around... a bit like Cameron Smith.I loved the quote from Smith about his early days in Melbourne...I think it was also Craig Bellamy's first pre season... apparently after one training session Bellamy called him to one side.. Smith was happy that he had easily completed another set of tough conditioning and ball sessions... Bellamy said to him; 'you look like you are out there just trying to survive to the end of the training session... in future I want you to use each training session as a focus to improve yourself as a player!'