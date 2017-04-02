WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Max Jowitt

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Max Jowitt

 
Post a reply

Re: Max Jowitt

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:59 am
dickie mint Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 414
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
jakeyg95 wrote:
As far as I'm aware he's played full back since he was very young and has shown he's good enough to play there in SL. At the minute he's been kept out of the team by Scott Grix because he's playing well. Big deal, Max is either 19 or 20 and Grix isn't getting any younger. His time will come. Why the obsession with playing people out of position?

At some stage of the season Max will get his opportunity for whatever reason, till then Wakey fans must realise that atm Grix is too good for him to get in and sentiment should not play any part in it.

Re: Max Jowitt

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:47 pm
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 504
dickie mint wrote:
At some stage of the season Max will get his opportunity for whatever reason, till then Wakey fans must realise that atm Grix is too good for him to get in and sentiment should not play any part in it.


Agree with this but if you'd asked me prior to the season starting MJ every time at fullback! BUT Grix has made me eat my words and I'm very pleased about it.

Re: Max Jowitt

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:18 pm
Spookdownunder Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 118
jakeyg95 wrote:
As far as I'm aware he's played full back since he was very young and has shown he's good enough to play there in SL. At the minute he's been kept out of the team by Scott Grix because he's playing well. Big deal, Max is either 19 or 20 and Grix isn't getting any younger. His time will come. Why the obsession with playing people out of position?


He's been a caterpillar since he was young; why the obsession in wanting to see what kind of butterfly he will be???

Shaun Edwards began at full back
Darren Lockyer began at full back
Anthony Milford began at full back

Other players begin on the wing and travel too full back

Joe Lydon
Roger Tuavasa-Sheck
Greg Inglis
Valentine Holmes...

Who's to say a talent like Tom Johnstone won't make the same move eventually???

Obsession... no! Interest in discussing skill sets and application yes!


Isn't that what these forums are for?

Re: Max Jowitt

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:26 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9081
Location: wakefield
Spookdownunder wrote:
He's been a caterpillar since he was young; why the obsession in wanting to see what kind of butterfly he will be???

Shaun Edwards began at full back
Darren Lockyer began at full back
Anthony Milford began at full back

Other players begin on the wing and travel too full back

Joe Lydon
Roger Tuavasa-Sheck
Greg Inglis
Valentine Holmes...

Who's to say a talent like Tom Johnstone won't make the same move eventually???

Obsession... no! Interest in discussing skill sets and application yes!


Isn't that what these forums are for?


Wing to fullback is a small step but no big deal for most but only as a runner.

Sean Edwards was always a half back. They played him at full back to bring him in when he was younger.
Lockyer is just a world class rugby player who could do either position well.

So of course Max could but I haven't seen anything that makes me think he will.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Max Jowitt

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 12:27 am
Spookdownunder Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 118
PopTart wrote:
Wing to fullback is a small step but no big deal for most but only as a runner.

Sean Edwards was always a half back. They played him at full back to bring him in when he was younger.
Lockyer is just a world class rugby player who could do either position well.

So of course Max could but I haven't seen anything that makes me think he will.



valid points all!

except I think I have seen something in him which would work well with more ball in hand... often full backs in attack are used as a second stand off... and Max does that well! oh, and Lockyer was a class player who worked harder at his game than the other class players around... a bit like Cameron Smith.

I loved the quote from Smith about his early days in Melbourne...I think it was also Craig Bellamy's first pre season... apparently after one training session Bellamy called him to one side.. Smith was happy that he had easily completed another set of tough conditioning and ball sessions... Bellamy said to him; 'you look like you are out there just trying to survive to the end of the training session... in future I want you to use each training session as a focus to improve yourself as a player!'
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, coco the fullback, Slugger McBatt, Spookdownunder, TrinityDave and 69 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,547,09281275,8974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 6th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Thu 6th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 09:00
NRL-R6
NEWCASTLE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES < 
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
HULL FC
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
LEIGH
v
CATALANS  
  Sat 8th Apr : 06:00
NRL-R6
MANLY
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 08:30
NRL-R6
GOLD COAST
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 10:30
NRL-R6
NQL COWBOYS
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 18:00
CH-R9
TOULOUSE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sat 8th Apr : 18:30
CH1-R4
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 9th Apr : 05:00
NRL-R6
NZ WARRIORS
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  