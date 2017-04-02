jakeyg95 wrote:
As far as I'm aware he's played full back since he was very young and has shown he's good enough to play there in SL. At the minute he's been kept out of the team by Scott Grix because he's playing well. Big deal, Max is either 19 or 20 and Grix isn't getting any younger. His time will come. Why the obsession with playing people out of position?
At some stage of the season Max will get his opportunity for whatever reason, till then Wakey fans must realise that atm Grix is too good for him to get in and sentiment should not play any part in it.