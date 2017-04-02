Spookdownunder wrote: He's been a caterpillar since he was young; why the obsession in wanting to see what kind of butterfly he will be???



Shaun Edwards began at full back

Darren Lockyer began at full back

Anthony Milford began at full back



Other players begin on the wing and travel too full back



Joe Lydon

Roger Tuavasa-Sheck

Greg Inglis

Valentine Holmes...



Who's to say a talent like Tom Johnstone won't make the same move eventually???



Obsession... no! Interest in discussing skill sets and application yes!





Isn't that what these forums are for?

Wing to fullback is a small step but no big deal for most but only as a runner.Sean Edwards was always a half back. They played him at full back to bring him in when he was younger.Lockyer is just a world class rugby player who could do either position well.So of course Max could but I haven't seen anything that makes me think he will.