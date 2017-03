4foxsake wrote: To be honest I think Chester should be looking to rotate Max into the side for Grix. Grix has been outstanding for us, but he has taken some hammer, I'd rather see him given a break while he's playing well than waiting for him to tire and being dropped after a bad game.

I think he will be rotated in during the Easter period. After this week, i think we have 4 games in 16 days so I'm guessing he'll be sent to Oxford to get him match fit for that period. It might be that they each do 2 games and alternate so they have a reasonable rest between each game. Then it's in his hands to play well enough that Grix can't get back in