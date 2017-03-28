charlie63wildcat wrote: Fair point. And I don't know why Jowitt was ever in doubt. Did I miss something last season? I barely saw him put a foot wrong. Don't get me wrong, I will concede Grix has been class but another full back would not have been a spending priority for me. We have other areas such as the very centre position discussed here that could have done with the cash for me.

I think he'd taken a knock and was possibly going to miss the start of the season, he was also burnt out by the end of the year. He'll do well and will get back into the​ team soon enough. Competition for places is good and when he's given the chance, if he grabs it, then he can make it hard for Grix to get back in