Doesn't look like he is going to get a chance at full back unless Grix is injured. Why not play him in the centre instead of Tupou. In my opinion Tupou would be better playing as a wide running second row off the bench. Johnston and Jowitt know each others game inside out. Johnston will get loads more chances with Jowitt inside centre.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:27 pm
He will get a game Easter no doubt. Unless Grix loses form or injury. I'm sure max is working on his game ready for action
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:47 pm
Trojan Horse wrote:
He will get a game Easter no doubt. Unless Grix loses form or injury. I'm sure max is working on his game ready for action
This.
As for playing him as Johnstone's centre instead of Tupou, everyone knows he only has to put Arundel there.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:02 pm
ball-in-hand wrote:
Doesn't look like he is going to get a chance at full back unless Grix is injured. Why not play him in the centre instead of Tupou. In my opinion Tupou would be better playing as a wide running second row off the bench. Johnston and Jowitt know each others game inside out. Johnston will get loads more chances with Jowitt inside centre.
Because he's not a centre and what's the rush.
Jowitt would get pummelled at centre where the weakest part of his game would be exposed. So for me no way.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:18 pm
ball-in-hand wrote:
Doesn't look like he is going to get a chance at full back unless Grix is injured. Why not play him in the centre instead of Tupou. In my opinion Tupou would be better playing as a wide running second row off the bench. Johnston and Jowitt know each others game inside out. Johnston will get loads more chances with Jowitt inside centre.
Sorry I don't like any of those options.
Tupou is a strong runner in the centre and I wouldn't drop Ashurst or Hadley for him. ....or Bachelor either
Max has no real experience in the centre, certainly not at this level so you are exposing a young lad to criticism when it's just not needed.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:03 pm
PopTart wrote:
Sorry I don't like any of those options.
Tupou is a strong runner in the centre and I wouldn't drop Ashurst or Hadley for him. ....or Bachelor either
Max has no real experience in the centre, certainly not at this level so you are exposing a young lad to criticism when it's just not needed.
Fair point. And I don't know why Jowitt was ever in doubt. Did I miss something last season? I barely saw him put a foot wrong. Don't get me wrong, I will concede Grix has been class but another full back would not have been a spending priority for me. We have other areas such as the very centre position discussed here that could have done with the cash for me.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:26 pm
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Fair point. And I don't know why Jowitt was ever in doubt. Did I miss something last season? I barely saw him put a foot wrong. Don't get me wrong, I will concede Grix has been class but another full back would not have been a spending priority for me. We have other areas such as the very centre position discussed here that could have done with the cash for me.
I think he'd taken a knock and was possibly going to miss the start of the season, he was also burnt out by the end of the year. He'll do well and will get back into the team soon enough. Competition for places is good and when he's given the chance, if he grabs it, then he can make it hard for Grix to get back in
Wed Mar 29, 2017 4:39 pm
Heard him and Crowther are playing for Oxford this week.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:10 pm
MashPotatoes wrote:
Heard him and Crowther are playing for Oxford this week.
Heard right.
