ball-in-hand wrote: Doesn't look like he is going to get a chance at full back unless Grix is injured. Why not play him in the centre instead of Tupou. In my opinion Tupou would be better playing as a wide running second row off the bench. Johnston and Jowitt know each others game inside out. Johnston will get loads more chances with Jowitt inside centre.

Because he's not a centre and what's the rush.Jowitt would get pummelled at centre where the weakest part of his game would be exposed. So for me no way.