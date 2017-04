I was there. It is sometimes claimed that a wretched performance is due to the whole team,but I agree with our coach that certain players are not performing. Myler and Walsh were outstanding on Saturday.My marks out of 10 are Bosc 6 Thornley 5 Inu 5 Duport 2 Yaha 2 Myler 9 Walsh 8 Casty 4 Aiton 7 Moa 4 Horo 3 Anderson 4-though clearly injured- Garcia 4 -Interchange Bousquet 7 DaCosta 6 Baitieri 3 and Simon 5.It is no use havng half backs who are creating over laps when our centres just run straight at the opposition and never pass. The coaching staff have got to explain why Yaha thinks it is always his job to go straight for the opposing centre and thus give away 3 tries. After the third such try. Myler put Yaha right about this and the problem disappeared.As I have said before certain players have reached the end of the road-Casty and Duport especially-and cannot change.Others like Yaha need a lot of individual tuition.In the short term we must abandon our expansive game and try to grind out results. If we are so desperate that Duport has to play he must be put on the wing and told to stay there unless there is a very clear 2 to one against him.The score should have been a lot worse-their left wing dropped the ball 3 times with the line at his mercy.Seguier -sorry if the spelling is wrong -was very impressive in the match against Lezignan and should be given a chance.All in all this was the third worst performance since 2012 and the most depressing in the sense that it is hard to see how we will not be in the middle eights this year. Finally our basic fitness levels -with some exceptions- are too low.