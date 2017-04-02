WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:12 pm
Moonshine wrote:
Sorry but we are not a top two side on this showing and next week promises to be painful. IMO and to sum up we need a new coach and a settled team.

DM if you look at the Newcastle result it bears no semblance of order so there is no need to think you are wrong. Sport always does strange things.


Hunslet played to the type of level I expected them to play to. They were very aggressive and keen. I thought we'd be too strong for them especially in the later stages. I thought we'd be able to pull away from them in the last 20 minutes.

Maybe through blind optimism I've talked myself into believing we're better than we are. I thought today's match was a good opportunity to prove where we're at, to prove we are better than the chasing pack and possibly third in the pecking order behind Toronto and Barrow. We didn't. It exposed our limitations. I agree with Moonshine: we're not a top two side, but are we a top five side?

I think we will probably make the top five but as Carl keeps telling us, it's a tough old league to get out of. It most certainly is when you're probably the fourth or fifth best team in the league!

I know we've had disruption in the halves but we look a one dimensional side that doesn't have a Plan B.

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:20 pm
Kieran Cross had a rib injury going into the match ,was passed fit , he ended up defending on the wing in the 2nd half .
What will GT do next week at 6/7 with Hedges available & may be Howden fit.
Will he move Cross back to 9 . Was concerned about KK today especially in the 1st half .
LS has to come back into the side.
Last edited by weighman on Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:50 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:44 pm
a win's a win so well done lads..

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:56 pm
weighman wrote:
Kieran Cross had a rib injury going into the match ,was passed fit , he ended up defending on the wing in the 2nd half .
What will GT do next week at 6/7 with Hedges available & may be Howden fit.
Will he move Cross back to 9 . Was concerned about KK today especially in the 1st half .
LS has to come back into the side SD played well today .

Its a tough call next week because normally my preferred hooker would be cross as he gives us more options and knows where the line is but were gonna be under the pump a bit so wouldn't be surprised to see kk in mainly for the defensive side of his game

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:12 pm
It is a bugger when your side wins to maintain their 100% record.
Has the nous to take a penalty and a field goal.
Gives the fans a grandstand finish courtesy of a fine Tali try.
And yet we still have reservations.

I suppose from the coach's and Carl's view, they must be baffled.

But I think the reason fans are reticent is that they can see a good squad, they know we can click and probably blast any team in this division.
BUT we are not organised as a squad for the full 80 mins.
We are winning thanks to individual brilliance from players like Cross and Feka.
We are in fact poorly organised in terms of attacking set up and in the little things that give away penalties UNECESSARILY.
Last tackle interference is unforgivable.
But we do it.
The side seems leaderless, instead relying on the old heads like Feka and Kes to get something going.
That is got to be up to GT to get right.
The elements are there and credit to him for bringing them together.
But he really needs to maximise their worth.
They are less than the sum of their parts.
But it is in there, it really is.
COYD
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:31 am
Donny Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 24, 2003 7:53 pm
Posts: 4057
Location: Former User
