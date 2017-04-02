It is a bugger when your side wins to maintain their 100% record.

Has the nous to take a penalty and a field goal.

Gives the fans a grandstand finish courtesy of a fine Tali try.

And yet we still have reservations.



I suppose from the coach's and Carl's view, they must be baffled.



But I think the reason fans are reticent is that they can see a good squad, they know we can click and probably blast any team in this division.

BUT we are not organised as a squad for the full 80 mins.

We are winning thanks to individual brilliance from players like Cross and Feka.

We are in fact poorly organised in terms of attacking set up and in the little things that give away penalties UNECESSARILY.

Last tackle interference is unforgivable.

But we do it.

The side seems leaderless, instead relying on the old heads like Feka and Kes to get something going.

That is got to be up to GT to get right.

The elements are there and credit to him for bringing them together.

But he really needs to maximise their worth.

They are less than the sum of their parts.

But it is in there, it really is.

COYD