Moonshine wrote: Sorry but we are not a top two side on this showing and next week promises to be painful. IMO and to sum up we need a new coach and a settled team.



DM if you look at the Newcastle result it bears no semblance of order so there is no need to think you are wrong. Sport always does strange things.

Hunslet played to the type of level I expected them to play to. They were very aggressive and keen. I thought we'd be too strong for them especially in the later stages. I thought we'd be able to pull away from them in the last 20 minutes.Maybe through blind optimism I've talked myself into believing we're better than we are. I thought today's match was a good opportunity to prove where we're at, to prove we are better than the chasing pack and possibly third in the pecking order behind Toronto and Barrow. We didn't. It exposed our limitations. I agree with Moonshine: we're not a top two side, but are we a top five side?I think we will probably make the top five but as Carl keeps telling us, it's a tough old league to get out of. It most certainly is when you're probably the fourth or fifth best team in the league!I know we've had disruption in the halves but we look a one dimensional side that doesn't have a Plan B.