We should have pressed on after getting in front but through bad discipline and bad defending we helped them back into it.Credit to Hunslet, they came and gave it a good go and as S/O said, their fans must have thought the game was there for the taking.My hopes of a decent win were dashed. That's one step towards making me think we're not as good as I hoped we might be, and getting out of this league with this team is going to be tough.We have power down the middle but teams are wising up to that now. You've only got to look how far in from the touchline their centre was defending. In fact, the action was so far away from the touch judge on our side of the field that he decided to move in-field by about 10 yards!We should have been looking to get the ball wider, quicker to expose them but we didn't. Either the coach didn't latch on to it, or the players didn't think of it. Maybe we had a game plan of going down the middle and wanted to stick strictly to it.I really enjoyed watching the game. It was full of commitment and effort. I could live with watching rugby in this division if every game was like this one - but there are too many games against the lesser sides that spoil this league. We've discussed that before.On the evidence so far, are we good enough to get promoted? Regrettably, the answer is probably no. We're probably in the pack of four or five teams behind Toronto and Barrow.Barrow conceded some points this weekend in the L1 cup. They won 28-6.