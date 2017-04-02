WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:39 pm
Get out of jail.
Hunslet absolutely battered us for most of the second half and their fans must have been well peed off that they didn't win.
It was only a great offload by Feka and great play by Wright that saved us.

The game was good to watch and a right contest. Hunslet were well up for that in an overly physical way, I thought.

There was a catalogue of bad things from Donny.
Unfair or not, someone needs to have word with Welham.
He had a great game, but he gets up moaning to the ref at every tackle and eventually gave a penalty away for moaning and handbag pushing which enabled them to equalise.
The very next tackle on him and he was moaning again to the ref.
Jesus!

Barnett had a mare with handling yet Doherty hardly got a sniff .... crackers.

We decided to sit in the middle of the Hunslet fans in the second half.

That was different let me tell you.

They did win the vocal contest though.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:10 pm
We should have pressed on after getting in front but through bad discipline and bad defending we helped them back into it.

Credit to Hunslet, they came and gave it a good go and as S/O said, their fans must have thought the game was there for the taking.

My hopes of a decent win were dashed. That's one step towards making me think we're not as good as I hoped we might be, and getting out of this league with this team is going to be tough.

We have power down the middle but teams are wising up to that now. You've only got to look how far in from the touchline their centre was defending. In fact, the action was so far away from the touch judge on our side of the field that he decided to move in-field by about 10 yards! :lol: :lol:

We should have been looking to get the ball wider, quicker to expose them but we didn't. Either the coach didn't latch on to it, or the players didn't think of it. Maybe we had a game plan of going down the middle and wanted to stick strictly to it.

I really enjoyed watching the game. It was full of commitment and effort. I could live with watching rugby in this division if every game was like this one - but there are too many games against the lesser sides that spoil this league. We've discussed that before.

On the evidence so far, are we good enough to get promoted? Regrettably, the answer is probably no. We're probably in the pack of four or five teams behind Toronto and Barrow.

Barrow conceded some points this weekend in the L1 cup. They won 28-6.
Who is online

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
28-22
GOLD COAST
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
6-28
ST GEORGE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
50-16
BATLEY  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
32-20
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
6-38
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
14-52
TOULOUSE  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HALIFAX
38-28
SWINTON  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
29-24
HUNSLET  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
26-22
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Thu 6th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Thu 6th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 09:00
NRL-R6
NEWCASTLE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
HULL FC
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES < 