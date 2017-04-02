Get out of jail.
Hunslet absolutely battered us for most of the second half and their fans must have been well peed off that they didn't win.
It was only a great offload by Feka and great play by Wright that saved us.
The game was good to watch and a right contest. Hunslet were well up for that in an overly physical way, I thought.
There was a catalogue of bad things from Donny.
Unfair or not, someone needs to have word with Welham.
He had a great game, but he gets up moaning to the ref at every tackle and eventually gave a penalty away for moaning and handbag pushing which enabled them to equalise.
The very next tackle on him and he was moaning again to the ref.
Jesus!
Barnett had a mare with handling yet Doherty hardly got a sniff .... crackers.
We decided to sit in the middle of the Hunslet fans in the second half.
That was different let me tell you.
They did win the vocal contest though.
Hunslet absolutely battered us for most of the second half and their fans must have been well peed off that they didn't win.
It was only a great offload by Feka and great play by Wright that saved us.
The game was good to watch and a right contest. Hunslet were well up for that in an overly physical way, I thought.
There was a catalogue of bad things from Donny.
Unfair or not, someone needs to have word with Welham.
He had a great game, but he gets up moaning to the ref at every tackle and eventually gave a penalty away for moaning and handbag pushing which enabled them to equalise.
The very next tackle on him and he was moaning again to the ref.
Jesus!
Barnett had a mare with handling yet Doherty hardly got a sniff .... crackers.
We decided to sit in the middle of the Hunslet fans in the second half.
That was different let me tell you.
They did win the vocal contest though.