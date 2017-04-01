Wanderer wrote: The bookies seem to have settled on a 12 point handicap for the Dons today.



I will be disappointed if that isn't covered with us being at home.

Yep, me too. Unless there are adverse circumstances like injuries early on, yellow cards or even red cards, we've got to beat teams like Hunslet at home by at least 20 points if we want to consider ourselves to be up there with Barrow and Toronto.