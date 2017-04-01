WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

 
Post a reply

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:02 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6248
Agree we have gone into the last 2 seasons with injured players.

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:14 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16597
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
onedon wrote:
Did Wrays father play for Castleford? Unusual name if not the same family.

There was a playmaker for Hunslet called Wray, but he was black. A chunky guy who also played for other clubs and was class about 10 years ago.
It might have been Wraye though.
Jermaine Wray/e?
Somebody remind me.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:58 pm
Another Penalty User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2383
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
Jermaine Wray, i remember him well. A constant thorn in our side when we played against him.
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:10 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1257
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Stand-Offish wrote:
There was a playmaker for Hunslet called Wray, but he was black. A chunky guy who also played for other clubs and was class about 10 years ago.
It might have been Wraye though.
Jermaine Wray/e?
Somebody remind me.


His last season was with London Skolars in 2013. Before that he'd played from 2009 to 2012 at Keighley. I seem to remember him coming off the bench and playing at hooker... always causing us problems.

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:05 am
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16597
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Double Movement wrote:
His last season was with London Skolars in 2013. Before that he'd played from 2009 to 2012 at Keighley. I seem to remember him coming off the bench and playing at hooker... always causing us problems.

Yeah, saw him against us vs Keighley and Hunslet.
He was a hooker who scooted like Danny Houghton does.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:20 am
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48053
Location: Doncaster
The bookies seem to have settled on a 12 point handicap for the Dons today.

I will be disappointed if that isn't covered with us being at home.

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:27 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1257
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Wanderer wrote:
The bookies seem to have settled on a 12 point handicap for the Dons today.

I will be disappointed if that isn't covered with us being at home.


Yep, me too. Unless there are adverse circumstances like injuries early on, yellow cards or even red cards, we've got to beat teams like Hunslet at home by at least 20 points if we want to consider ourselves to be up there with Barrow and Toronto.

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:18 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48053
Location: Doncaster
Jemmo wrote:
Squad for thee Hunslet game...and Weighman will be happy. Also note we have a DR player for the first time, a halfback

Richie Barnett, Zac Braham, Tom Carr, Mark Castle, Kieran Cross, Sam Doherty, Brad England, Kyle Kesik, Charlie Martin, Jack Miller, Feka Paleaaesina, Connor Scott, Russ Spiers, Jason Tali, Jamie Thackray, Mason Tonks, Liam Welham, Jack Wray (D/R), Ryan Wright.


Zac Braham and Jack Wray miss out.

Mason Tonks makes his return via the bench.

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:52 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48053
Location: Doncaster
HT Dons 16 Hunslet 6

Dons tries - Tali, Cross & Tonks
conversions - Carr 2

Re: v Hunslet home 2/4/17 3pm

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:48 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48053
Location: Doncaster
FT Dons 29 Hunslet 24
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: another 5yr plan, Wanderer and 89 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,546,8552,08575,8974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
28-22
GOLD COAST
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
6-28
ST GEORGE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
50-16
BATLEY  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
32-20
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
6-38
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
14-52
TOULOUSE  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HALIFAX
38-28
SWINTON  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
29-24
HUNSLET  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
26-22
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Thu 6th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Thu 6th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 09:00
NRL-R6
NEWCASTLE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
HULL FC
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES < 